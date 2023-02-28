Four Kids Spotted Getting Baked In Car With Woman Named 'Baker,' Police In Lancaster Co. Say

Mary Baker was found "baked" on marijuana in a smoke-filled car with four children on Jan. 13, 2023, authorities announced in a release on Feb. 28.

Baker, 43, of Denver, was noticed by the police while sitting in "a parked vehicle full of smoke with the windows up" in the 100 block of Main Street around 7:45 p.m., East Cocalico Township police say.

Officers also "discovered Baker was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia," as stated in the release.

The children in the vehicle were not her's, so their parents were notified, according to the release. It is not clear if they got a contact high or required any medical care.

She was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, four counts of Corruption of Minors, and Possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to the police.

A summons was later sent to Baker for her to appear in court, the police explained in the release although the court documents were not immediately available when Daily Voice inquired on Feb. 28 around 1 p.m.

