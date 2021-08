A 14-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son have been found safe after previously being reported as missing on Sunday according to Elizabethtown Borough police.

The girl, Daneishya Neal, was reported to have run away from home on Sunday with her infant son, Zymir Neal.

The pair were found safe Tuesday afternoon, around 3 p.m.

Elizabethtown police thank every who helped them search for the two minors.

