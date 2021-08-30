Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Committed Suicide In PA, Coroner Says

The death of previously reported missing Millersville University student and former child actor has been ruled a suicide, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellerstown, was last seen leaving his residence hall, West Villages, heading toward the Centennial Drive parking lot on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

He was found dead in a wooded area near the parking lot by Shenks Lane close to Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township on Saturday.

“He had actually posted one or two social media pictures of himself in a positive way in the wooded area near campus (earlier in the week),” University Police Chief Pete Anders said to the media over the weekend.

Mindler was best known for his roles in "As the World Turns" and "Our Idiot Brother."

The cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

