Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: PHONY FED: Trenton Woman Charged With Impersonating FBI Agent
News

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Committed Suicide In PA, Coroner Says

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Mindler.
Matthew Mindler. Photo Credit: Alamy/Millersville University Police

The death of previously reported missing Millersville University student and former child actor has been ruled a suicide, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellerstown, was last seen leaving his residence hall, West Villages, heading toward the Centennial Drive parking lot on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

He was found dead in a wooded area near the parking lot by Shenks Lane close to Crossgates Golf Club in Manor Township on Saturday.

“He had actually posted one or two social media pictures of himself in a positive way in the wooded area near campus (earlier in the week),” University Police Chief Pete Anders said to the media over the weekend.

Mindler was best known for his roles in "As the World Turns" and "Our Idiot Brother."

The cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.