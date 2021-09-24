Fires Set In Central PA Hotel, Police Search For Suspect

A woman set fires inside her room at Lancaster hotel then fled, according Manheim Township Police.

Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, of Lancaster, is accused of deliberately setting two fires inside of a hotel room she was staying in on Aug. 26.

The fires were set inside Room 165 at the Hammock Hotel on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The hotel was forced to evacuate, putting "other guests there in danger," according to police.

She is charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and burglary.

What warrants the burglary charge has not been released.

Myers-Gray is known to drive a black 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Pa. registration LDZ-2906.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

