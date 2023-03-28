Fire Breaks Out At Former Chocolate Factory In Lititz, Authorities Say

A fire broke out at the former Wilbur Chocolate Factory in Lititz on Monday, March 27, 2023, authorities say.

The Factory is currently home to Blackworth Live Fire and Grill and the Wilbur Lititz Hotel located in the 1st block of North Broad Street/PA Route 501 in the Downtown Lititz District— both were evacuated when the fire began at 7 p.m., area police and fire officials say. The roadway was also closed until 10 p.m., accoring to the Lititz Borough police.

The fire started in the exhaust ductwork at the Blackworth Live Fire and Grill on the first floor, according to Lititz Fire Company No. 1.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The extent of the damage and estimated cost of the repairs were not released.

