Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Amtrak Worker Gets 18 Months Without Parole For Selling Stolen Agency Equipment
News

Fire Breaks Out At Central PA Aluminimum Foundry (Developing)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Boose Aluminum Foundry Company
Boose Aluminum Foundry Company Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A fire has broken out at an aluminum foundry in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Apr. 19, according to emergency dispatch.

Fire crews were called to the fire at the Boose Aluminum Foundry Company in the first block of North Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township around noon, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.