Fire Breaks Out At Central PA Aluminimum Foundry (Developing)

A fire has broken out at an aluminum foundry in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Apr. 19, according to emergency dispatch.

Fire crews were called to the fire at the Boose Aluminum Foundry Company in the first block of North Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township around noon, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

