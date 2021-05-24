Fiery Crash Kills Two In Lancaster County, Says Area Police

Two people died in a crash in Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to a report from the Northern Lancaster County regional police.

A pickup and tractor-trailer were in a crash along Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough just after 9:00 p.m. says NLCRPD.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck were found dead on the scene.

The victims names will be released following the notification of next of kin.

The tractor-trailer driver has been identified as Cesar Torres of Florida. He evaluated and released on the scene by emergency medical services.

The police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

