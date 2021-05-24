Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Fiery Crash Kills Two In Lancaster County, Says Area Police

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the crash on Saturday night in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional PD
Scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional police
Scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional police

Two people died in a crash in Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to a report from the Northern Lancaster County regional police.

A pickup and tractor-trailer were in a crash along Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough just after 9:00 p.m. says NLCRPD.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck were found dead on the scene.

The victims names will be released following the notification of next of kin.

The tractor-trailer driver has been identified as Cesar Torres of Florida. He evaluated and released on the scene by emergency medical services.

The police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.