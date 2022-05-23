Fatal Fentanyl Drug Dealer Nabbed In Central PA: Police

Three years years after a deadly drug delivery, the accused dealer has turned himself in to the police.

Javonne T. King, 31, of Lancaster, was wanted in connection with a delivery of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl in the 1900 block Barton Drive scheduled over a cellphone on April 19, 2019, according to a release by Manheim Township police.

That meeting resulted in the death of the unidentified person whom he met with that day, police say.

A warrant was issued for him on a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility on Dec. 26, 2019.

King turned himself at 10 a.m. on Monday, May, 22, police say.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail, court records show.

His formal arraignment has been scheduled for June 10, according to his court docket.

