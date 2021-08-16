Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
News

'Extremely Intoxicated' Woman Kicks Officer In Chest, Police In Lancaster County Say

Jillian Pikora
Karen Banerjee.
Karen Banerjee. Photo Credit: West Earl Township police

A woman is facing felony charges after kicking a police officer in the chest, according to West Earl Township police.

Karen P. Banerjee, 52, of the 80 block on Rosewood Drive, in Brownstown, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest on Friday.

West Earl Police Officers were called to her home for a welfare check at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Emergency Dispatchers told police she, "wasn’t making sense when speaking with them and could possibly be intoxicated."

When officers arrived they found Banerjee, "extremely intoxicated."

EMS were called to evaluate her, but she became aggressive and stated she was going to assault the officers.

Shortly after she did by kicking one of the responding officers in the chest.

"As officers tried to restrain Banerjee, Banerjee continued to fight with officers kicking both responding officers in the chest and legs, scratched the officers, and left impressions in one officer’s hand with her fingernails," police said in a statement.

Banerjee was eventually handcuffed and transported to Ephrata Hospital for further medical evaluations.

Once she was released from the hospital she was taken to the Lancaster County Prison, she has been held in lieu of $10,000 in bail.

Banerjee was charged with the following:

  • F1 of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer (2 counts)
  • M2 Resisting Arrest

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

