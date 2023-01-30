Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say

A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say.

Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police.

On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660 South Market Street/PA Route 230 in Mount Joy Township, and got into a "physical altercation with employees," allegedly pointed a gun at the workers before fleeing around 9:16 p.m., the police say.

Knight is also directly tied to an overnight burglary that happened on Jan. 23, according to previously released information and court documents.

Knight has been charged with felony burglary for an incident on the 23rd and held on $75,000 in bail; for felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and use/possession of drugs paraphernalia on the 29th and held on $50,000 in bail; and for the fight on the 30th he was charged with felony aggravated assault, and eight misdemeanors, four for simple assault and four for recklessly endangering another person on $100,000— for a total of $215,000 in bail. His preliminary hearings are set before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller on Feb. 9 and 10 at 1:30 p.m., according to court documents.

