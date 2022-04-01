Ex-Con Caught On Camera Shooting Man Dead At PA Nightclub Arrested: Police

A previously convicted felony who killed a 25-year-old outside a central Pennsylvania nightclub has been arrested, according to an updated release by police.

Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, was wanted for the shooting death of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim Saturday, Mar. 19 around 1:23 a.m., area police say.

Officers were first called to the club for a reported fight but arrived to find “spent shell casings” and fresh blood spatter on the parking lot, according to the release. Police soon learned that one person had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Security camera footage showed Wilson shooting Scott, according to the police.

Wilson has a lengthy court record, including previous guilty pleas for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, and numerous traffic violations in 2013, court records show.

He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in 2015, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued, but he turned himself in the following Monday, Mar. 21 around 1:16 p.m., police say.

Wilson has been charged with three felonies for Criminal Homicide, Persons not to possess a firearm, Firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as seven counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to police and confirmed by court records.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on May 24, at 1:30 p.m., court records show.

