Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Estranged Husband Kidnapped, Raped Missing Pennsylvania Woman, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Nicole Gill-Schlegel; Robert Allen Schlegel.
Nicole Gill-Schlegel; Robert Allen Schlegel. Photo Credit: Derry Township PD

A woman who was missing for over a week was found, kidnapped by her estranged husband, according to Derry Township police.

Nicole Gill-Schlegel, 46, of Elizabethtown had been missing since Aug. 31 and police asked the public for assistance locating her on Sept 8, as Daily Voice Reported at the time.

Someone who read about Gill-Schlegel’s disappearance contacted police after they spotted the vehicle in question.

Gill-Schlegel was found at the Rio Motel on Washington Avenue in Hershey on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police believe her estranged husband, Robert Allen Schlegel, 41, of Lyons, Kansas, was holding her captive for at least three of the days she had been missing.

How Gill-Schlegel ended up in the motel and where she was the rest of the time she was missing, has not been released. 

Police say she was found safe although she was raped and assaulted.

Schlegel has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

  • F1 Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror
  • F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion
  • F1 Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F1 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck
  • F1 Intimate Witness/Victim False/Misleading Testimony
  • F2 Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury
  • F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Threat of Forcible Compulsion
  • F3 Stalking - Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear
  • M1 Simple Assault
  • M1 Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another

He is in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

His preliminary hearing will be held virtually with Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino on Sept. 21 at 9:45 a.m.

