ER Patient Kicks Nurse In Face At Hospital In Ephrata, Police Say

An emergency room patient has been charged after he kicked a nurse in the face at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, police say.

Ethan D. Sorensen, 22, of Ephrata, injured the nurse and also damaged a hospital room door by punching a window during the incident on December 7, 2022, at 2:42 p.m., according to a release by area police in January 2023.

He was out on $35,000 in bail for aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent exposure in March 2022 at the time of the incident, court records show.

He has been arrested for this incident and another assault on Dec. 17 according to updated court dockets. For these two incidents has been charged with two felony counts for aggravated assault of designated individuals, a misdemeanor for criminal mischief, and two misdemeans for simple assault, court records show.

Details about the second assault and the indecent exposure incident were not released. When he was taken back into police custody his bail for the exposure case was reset to $100,000 and he remains in the Lancaster County Prison at the time of publishing.

Sorensen is autistic according to his social media. It's unclear if his neurology diagnosis was a factor in any of these incidents.

His formal arraignment for the two December incidents will be held in Courtroom A in Lancaster on January 27. 2023 at 9 a.m., 01/27/2023 9:00 am, which is also where the exposure case with have a status update on Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m., according to his numerous court dockets.

