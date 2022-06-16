Drunk Child Hospitalized After Failed Central PA Break-In: Police

A young boy— who somehow gained access to alcohol, got drunk, and attempted to break into someone’s home— has been hospitalized, police say.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported burglary in progress at a Warwick Township residence— only to arrive and fine the intoxicated child, according to a release by the department.

The homeowner had reported that the boy attempted to enter their home, damaging a screendoor and some plants, according to the release.

EMS was called to the scene to take the child to “Lancaster General Hospital for hospital-based care due to the age of the child and level of intoxication,” police say.

Juvenile criminal charges are pending the results of the police investigation.

