Drug Dealer Who Gave PA Teen Toxic Elixir Learns His Fate

A 19-year-old girl went into cardiac arrest after ingesting what she thought was percocet, but it was really laced with fentanyl— now the man who knowingly gave her the deadly dose of drugs has learned his fate, the Lancaster County District Attorney announced on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Noel Jerome Thompson, 22, of the 400 block of Dohner Drive in Lancaster, is heading to prison for the next 5 to 10 years after a negotiated plea deal of charges of felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy filed before Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad on Friday, Oct. 20, according to the DA's release.

The Manheim Township Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Revere Road for the report of a cardiac arrest on Nov. 15, 2020. But at 8:55 a.m. Addison Rose O'neal was pronounced deceased by the Lancaster County coroner’s office. The cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and manner accidental, according to the coroner.

Police learned through text messages and interviews that the victim purchased pills that she thought were percocet from Thompson, with her friend, Jade Alexus Walmer, 21, of Lititz, acting as the go-between to arrange the drug transaction, according to the DA.

Walmer is also charged with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy; that case is pending, the DA say.

Walmer was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 4 and has been held in the Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $10,000, court records show.

Lower Allen Township police had been called to investigate possible credit card fraud involving Walmer and two men at the Capital City Mall on June, 20, 2022 at 4:29 p.m. She was soon stopped leaving the mall in a black Hyundai Sonata in the 2000 block of Carlisle Road. During the traffic stop, she gave police a fake ID and after a warrant was obtained, police found a 9mm handgun, 6 bags of presumed cocaine, 2 bags of presumed crack, 6 pills, marijuana, and cash in the Sonata she had been driving, according to a release by the local police earlier in the fall of 2022. This Cumberland County case has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m., court records show.

That hearing is scheduled just five days after a Status Conference for for the charges in connection with O'Neal's death which will be held before Judge Dennis E. Reinaker on Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m., according to court documents.

O’Neal was a class of 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School, and during her tenure she participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, and track, according to her obituary. She was also a member of active in the Calvary Church Youth Group, her obituary states.

She was known to care for wounded animals, often bringing home stray pets "she felt need a little TLC," as detailed in her obituary.

"She is fondly remembered for her sweet and caring nature, contagious laugh and acceptance of everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She had a larger than life personality that will be missed by all that knew and loved her," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, Vicki and Davy Roark; siblings: Cassidy Roark, David Roark, Jr., Sydney O’Neal, and Conner O’Neal; maternal grandmother, Sandra Harsh; and paternal grandparents, Geraldine and Barry Oswald, according to her obituary.

Donations in her name were made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster, or Wounded Warrior Project.

