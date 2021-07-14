Downtown Lititz Loses Power When Truck Slams Into Pole

A truck slammed into a pole in downtown Lititz, Lancaster County on Wednesday morning causing power outages in the area, according to Lititz police.

The accident happened in the 1st block of South Broad Street.

The area between South Broad, Main and Orange streets has been closed and "will be for quite awhile, please avoid the area," say local police.

The truck also hit a car when it veered off the road.

Minor injuries were reported by both drivers.

No pedestrians were in the area when the crash occurred.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

