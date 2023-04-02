Double Pantyhose Raid In Quarryville, Police Say

A 36-year-old Pequea man has been caught stealing pantyhose— not once, but twice on the same day, police say.

Quarryville police officers where called to a reported retail theft at Good's Store, located at 333 W. 4th St. in the Borough on March 23, 2023, the department detailed in a release later that week.

When officers arrived they learned Anthony Charles Lentini "stole a pair of pantyhose from the establishment" and later the same day "Lentini returned to Good's Store... and stole a second pair of pantyhose," the police stated in the release.

Lentini was charged with two counts of retail theft and arrested on March 24, 2023.

The case is awaiting his plea, court records dated March 27, 2023 show.

Lentini has a record of guilty pleas for traffic offenses and fight in the county, court documents detail.

