News

Double Fatal Dump Truck Crash In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
2500 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County.
2500 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have died in a crash in Caernarvon Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 23 on the 2500 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, say police.

The car the pair was traveling in was heading west. They took a left turn into the path of a dump truck. The truck driver, traveling east, T-boned the car-- dragging the two vehicles into a utility pole.

The names of the occupants in the car have not been released.

