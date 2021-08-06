Double Fatal Dump Truck Crash In Lancaster County

A man and a woman have died in a crash in Caernarvon Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 23 on the 2500 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, say police.

The car the pair was traveling in was heading west. They took a left turn into the path of a dump truck. The truck driver, traveling east, T-boned the car-- dragging the two vehicles into a utility pole.

The names of the occupants in the car have not been released.

