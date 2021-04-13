DOH: 1 In Every 11 Lancaster County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Lancaster County surpassed the 50,000 mark for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, meaning one in every 11 county residents has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 13 months according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Cases are on the rise in the county, according to the department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard. 304 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of new cases in the county was 926 on Jan. 28 2021.

The county’s total is 50,283 since the first case was recorded in March 2020.

Of the over 50,000 COVID-19 patients in the county, 1,087 of them have died, or 1 in every 51, based on the state’s dashboard. Deaths are much lower than at the peak of 15 in one day in early December 2020.

There were 88 COVID-19 patients in Lancaster County hospitals on Tuesday, the highest number since Feb. 9, according to the dashboard. 15 patients were in intensive care, and six were on ventilators, according to the department of health.

Nearly 179,930 Lancaster County residents have received at least one vaccination shot, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.