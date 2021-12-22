DNA Matches Meagan's Law Violator To Rape, Murder Of Central PA Woman: DA

A former convict and sexual offender has been charged for a sexual assault and homicide of a 65-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania, according to the Lancaster County's district attorney's office.

Robert Edward Boddy, 43, is a Megan’s Law registrant after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent assault in 2007, and now he is back in police custody, according to a release by the Lancaster County's district attorney's office.

“The nature and circumstances of this homicide were understandably unnerving for the local community,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “Thankfully, separate charges were able to be filed against Boddy which resulted in his removal from the community while investigators awaited the results of DNA analysis that confirmed additional circumstantial evidence in the case and led to the arrest today.”

Police and investigators found the DNA in an apartment Boddy, which he had failed to register as a sexual offender, in the same complex as the victim, Nora Sanchez, located in 300 block of East Main Street in New Holland following her murder on Sept. 1, according to the release.

Boddy has been in custody since Oct. 13, when he failed to register his move to the complex from his listed address in the 600 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster city, according to the release and court documents.

He has been charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, and aggravated indecent assault for this incident, according to the release and court documents.

Additionally he was charged for forging checks and withdrawing money with a stolen debit card totaling in $1,867.50 of expenses in July, according to the DA.

He remains in the Lancaster County Prison and his next court appearance has yet to be scheduled, according to court documents.

