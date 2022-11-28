Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant.
The 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. 

Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.

Upon arrival, the police found the two victims and Emergency Medical Services took them to an area hospital.— where one of them was later pronounced deceased.  

The other victim's injuries were non-life-threatening injuries. The victims' identities have been released.

Prince Street was closed for about five hours following the shooting but has since reopened. 

No arrested have been made in connection with this deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.