Delaware Fugitive Caught With Drugs, Underage Girl Leads Police On Pursuit In Pennsylvania

A Delaware fugitive— was found with a 15-year-old girl and drugs in his car— before leading police on a pursuit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to a release by the police.

William Edward Sawyer, 35, of Wilmington, was spotted by East Lampeter Township police in a silver 2018 Honda Accord in the parking lot of the American Music Theater 2425 Lincoln Highway East on Mar. 16 at approximately 3:48 a.m., the department stated in the release on Thursday.

Police observed suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in plain view, but when they asked Sawyer to exit his vehicle he “placed the vehicle in gear and fled westbound on Lincoln Highway East/Route 30,” police say.

The police followed the Honda until it eventually crashed, when Sawyer “failed to negotiate a left turn from the Rt 30 Bypass eastbound exit ramp onto Old Philadelphia Pike/Route340, striking a guard rail,” as written in the release.

Sawyer— now on foot— continued to give chase, but was soon captured by the police, according to the release.

The 15-year-old girl, also from Delaware, was taken into protective custody and later released to a parent, authorities say.

Sawyer was charged with a felony for fleeing and eluding, as well as three misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia, court records show.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins at 1:30 p.m. Mar. 29, according to court records.

Sawyer was also “charged as a Fugitive from Justice as he is facing felony criminal charges involving a firearm out of New Castle, Delaware and had a warrant for his arrest,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges being filed, authorities say.

