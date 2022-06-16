Deck Collapse Injures Child, Adult In Central PA: Police

An adult and a child have been taken to the hospital after they were injured when a deck collapsed out from under them, police say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to the collapse at a home located on Hopeland Road in Clay Township at 1:48 p.m. on June 15, according to a release by the department.

The Durlach Mount Airy fire department engine and Squad 14 coordinated a rescue effort with additional support from Ephrata EMS, Northwest EMS, Medic 04 ALS – Wellspan, Medic 85 ALS – Warwick EMS, Rescue 16 Lincoln Fire Fire Department.

The hurt adult and child were then taken to a hospital.

No additional information about the extent of the unspecified injuries was released.

