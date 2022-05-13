Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
West Hempfield Township police vehicle
West Hempfield Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/West Hempfield Township police department

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13.

Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital. The survivor's status and condition are unknown.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

West Hempfield Township police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

