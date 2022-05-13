Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13.

Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital. The survivor's status and condition are unknown.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

West Hempfield Township police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

