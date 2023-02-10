Dead Body Found In Lancaster Leads To Homicide Investigation, Police Say

A dead body found in a home in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say.

The body was found inside a home in the 500 block of Avenue H, Columbia Borough on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, around 8:18 a.m borough police say.

A suspect is in custody but their identity has not been shared.

There is no threat to the community, according to authorities.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The roadway was briefly closed as police investigated.

