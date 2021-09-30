Crossbow Father-Son Murder-Suicide In Central PA, Police Say

A man shot and killed his father with a crossbow before taking his own life on Wednesday, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Wesley Frey Jr., 31, shot his father Wesley Frey Sr., 61, in the chest with a crossbow around at a home on the 1200 block of Wissler Lane around 9 p.m.

A family member witnessed who shooting, fled from the scene and contacted police.

When police arrived, Frey Jr. had barricaded himself in a bedroom on the second floor.

Pennsylvania state police and numerous other police department were called to the scene to assist in forming a perimeter around the home.

Neighbors were asked to shelter in place.

"As the officers secured the perimeter, officers noticed through the back window, Wesley Sr. laying on the floor in the home near the back door and appeared severely injured from an arrow into his chest," a police said in a statement released on Thursday. "Officers quickly forced entry through the back door to quickly (remove) Wesley Sr. and render medical aid. Upon removing the victim, it was determined he was deceased."

Family members told police they thought Frey Jr. was planning to commit suicide with woodworking tools storaged in the room he was in.

Frey Jr. used furniture to block the entrance to they tried to enter the room, so police could not enter.

Frey Jr. was deceased but the time they were able to enter the room.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

