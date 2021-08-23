Crash On Route 30 Leaves 2 Men Dead In Lancaster County

Two men died in a crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 on Sunday, according to police.

The crash happened across both eastbound lanes of Route 30 between Stony Battery Road and Prospect Road Mountville around 2:30 a.m.

The roadway remained closed for six hours.

Both men were alone in their vehicles, which are reported to have been an SUV and a minivan.

West Hempfield Township police are continuing to investigate.

The identities of the men have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.