Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

COVID-19 Combo Pack: Mixup Leads To Man Getting One Dose Each Of Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines

Joe Lombardi
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: flickr/US Secretary of Defense
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: Moderna

Call it a COVID-19 combo pack.

A New England man is telling his story after a mixup led to him getting one dose each of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

New Hampshire resident Craig Richards quickly noticed on Tuesday, April 13 that the second dose he had just received was a Pfizer shot. His first dose had been the Moderna vaccine.

"As soon as he poked me, he looked down at my card, and I think he realized he just gave me the Pfizer," Richards told ABC-TV affiliated WMUR of Manchester, New Hampshire.

A supervisor at the site, the same place Richards received his first dose, told him, " 'You're going to be fine. The good news is, you are fully vaccinated,' and I'm just like, this isn't happening," Richards said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance recommends that if the brand from the first dose is not available for the second dose to mix doses.

But the CDC has yet to study if the two different vaccines would change the safety or effectiveness.

