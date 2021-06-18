Contact Us
Coroner IDs Body Found Behind Target In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Gene Lamar Engle in 2018.
Gene Lamar Engle in 2018. Photo Credit: Lancaster Police

The human remains found behind a Target along Route 30 have been identified, according to the Lancaster County coroner.

Gene Lamar Engle, 59, of Lancaster, was found behind the Target in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday June 9, according to the coroner.

The autopsy was performed on June 11.

His death is not thought to be suspicious and a toxicology report is pending before an official cause of death is made.

The toxicology report is not expected for several weeks.

Engle has struggled with substance abuse since 1995, according to court records.

He has pled guilty to several of those offences including one incident where he was found unconscious in an elementary school baseball field in Manheim Township in 2018.

His most recent substance abuse charge was in April for huffing.

The length of time Engle's body was in the back lot of Target is unknown.

