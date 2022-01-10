Cold Feet? Makeup Artist Charged With Fraud After Skipping Weddings In 5 States But Kept Funds

Imagine it's the day before your wedding. You've planned a beautiful event and you have your perfect hair and makeup look picked out to go with your dream dress-- you have even hired a special makeup and hair artist. Then you receive a message via social media saying that the makeup and hair artist is not coming, the service you have already been paid for will not be refunded, and when you go to respond you are "blocked."

That's what happened to 18 women in five states.

Holly Ann (Klein) Boyer, 37, registered owner of DBA: Extreme Beauty, located at 2421 Scenic Drive, Manheim in Penn Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Monday, after multiple people on social media reported being swindled out of their money, according to a release by Northern Lancaster County Regional police department.

Eighteen unnamed victims lost an excess of $15,590.00 from Boyer's fraudulent bridal hair and makeup artist business, according to police.

The victims resided in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware when they filed their complaints to police.

They told police Boyer required them to prepay for hair and makeup services prior to events, but on Oct. 11, 2021, she "notified her employees and customers that she was unable to follow-through on delivery of pre-paid services," police stated in the release.

Boyer refused offer any explanation or refund the customers, and instead proceeded to “block” customers from having the ability to contact her on social media, according to the release.

The customers who did pay in full continued to be contacted and were even offered discounts, despite the fact that she knew she could not fall through on the services, police say.

Boyer continued the scheme through Dec. 10, of 2021, according to police. Which is just a day after hair and makeup artist started posting about her deceptive practices on Facebook, urging her victims other victims to come forward and contact police.

Boyer was still advertising and booking new clients as of Jan. 1, according to her social media.

Boyer was apprehended and charged with the following on Jan. 10, according to police and court documents:

F3 Deceptive Fraudulent Business Practices

F3 Theft by Deception (2 Counts)

M1 Deceptive Fraudulent Business Practices (17 Counts)

M1 Theft by Deception (17 Counts)

The NLCRPD was the lead agency for the investigation and consolidated prosecution of this case as the business is registered in Lancaster County to person who also resides in the area, per the Rule of Criminal Procedure related the origin of the crime or the payment receipt location.

Boyer was arraigned and released on $50,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin on Jan. 31, at 1:45 p.m., according to her court docket.

