Lancaster
Lancaster

Classmates Rally For 2 Lancaster Catholic HS Students Injured In Rollover Crash

Jillian Pikora
Domenic Soto and Nahjeir Aikens recovering in Lancaster General. Domenic’s car had flipped over onto the grass near Route 222 northbound on Tuesday.
Domenic Soto and Nahjeir Aikens recovering in Lancaster General. Domenic’s car had flipped over onto the grass near Route 222 northbound on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Domenic and Nahjeir's Medical Costs GoFundMe

Lancaster Catholic High School students are rallying for a pair of peers who were injured in a rollover crash on Route 222 Tuesday.

More than $13,000 had been raised for Domenic Soto and Nahjeir Aikens as of Wednesday evening.

Soto and Nahjeir were returning to LCHS after morning classes at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, when they were rear-ended, their classmates Tony Cruz and Pierce Frailey detailed on the campaign.

The impact of the crash sent their vehicle spinning into oncoming traffic and into the grass, where Domenic’s vehicle overturned.

Both boys were badly injured--including a broken neck, back and ribs.

The funds raised will be split between the boys to help their families cover medical costs.

Click here to donate.

