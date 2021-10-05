Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
News

Children Locked In Bedroom With 'Deplorable Conditions,' Lancaster Couple Arrested, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Alexis Marie Absher and Collin Decker.
Alexis Marie Absher and Collin Decker. Photo Credit: Quarryville Borough PD

A Lancaster County couple has been charged after leaving their children locked alone in a bedroom with "deplorable conditions," say police.

Alexis Marie Absher, 24, and Collin L. Decker, 27, both of Quarryville, were arrested after police were called to their apartment around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found three young children hanging out of a window calling for their parents when they arrived at the 500 block of West Fifth Street.

The apartment was locked and no adults were home, according to police.

Police located the children-- between the ages of two and five-- in a bedroom of a third floor apartment.

"The condition of the room where these three young children were locked inside of was deplorable," said the responding officer.

The children have been placed with foster parents.

Absher and Decker were allegedly at the Buck Motor Sports Complex while the children were locked in that room.

Both have been charged with the following:

  • (3 counts) Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3)
  • (3 counts) Unlawful Restraint (F2)
  • (3 counts) False Imprisonment (F2)

Absher and Decker were taken to Lancaster County Prison and committed in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m.

