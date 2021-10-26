Child Finds Gun In Gas Station Bathroom, PA State Police Say

A child found a gun in a gas station convenience store bathroom, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The child found the gun in the bathroom of a Turkey Hill located at 5 West 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township, Lititz, on Thursday around 6:30 p.m., according to a statement released by police.

The child turned the gun over to the store clerk who called police, per the release.

The gun was a Heckler & Koch HK Model VP9SK, serial number 2320209636 and it is valued at $1000, according to police.

A 37-year-old man from Newmanstown was identified as the owner of the gun, police say. His name was not released.

The man was apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct, according to state police.

