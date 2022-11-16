Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA

A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16.

Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram over the fog line and nearly hit another vehicle on State Route 472 in Colerain Township on October 19, 2021, according to the release.

During a two-day trial with a 33-minute deliberation, the jury convicted him on Nov. 8, the DA details in the release.

When state police ran Caraballo's license plate, it revealed he had a suspended license due to DUI-related incidents, and his license was suspended until October 8, 2081.

Prior to this conviction, Caraballo has been charged 11 other times for DUI's since 1990, the DA's office says.

