Central PA Woman Charged With Homicide DUI For Head-On Crash On RT 30

A woman has been charged with homicide and a DUI for a fatal crash on Route 30 in June.

Renee Emerick, 23, of Lancaster, has been charged inconnection to crash that killed one person and injured four others.

She was driving her silver Chrysler 200 heading east when she crossed the median and struck a Kia Spectra near the Malleable Road overpass on June 19 around 6:15 p.m.,as Daily Voice reported at the time.

A crash investigation by West Hempfield Township showed the collision was "head-on with another vehicle at a high rate of speed."

Blood tests showed Emerick had marijuana and prescription medication in her system at the time of the crash, according to police.

She has been charged with the following:

F2 Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI (4 Counts)

F3 Homicide By Vehicle

F3 Aggravated assault by vehicle (4 Counts)

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense (3 Counts)

S Reckless Driving

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Careless Driving - Unintentional Death

S Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant (2 Counts)

S Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

S Operating A Vehicle Without Valid Inspection

S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury (4 Counts)

S Drive Over Divider

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Emerick was arraigned on Wednesday but her preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publication.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.