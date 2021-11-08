Central PA Woman, 19, Missing For 2 Hours After Being Ejected In Car Crash, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania woman who was ejected from her vehicle went missing for two hours before police located her, according to a release by police.

Stephanie Bardach, 19, of Julia Lane in Manheim, Lancaster County, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion when she stuck on a bridge guard rail on Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Penn Township, according to the police release.

Police were called to a crash with no reported injuries but they arrived to discover that "the extent of damage to the vehicle (had) high potential for injury to any occupant, continued attempts to locate the registered owner of the vehicle were made and no one was found at the home address of the registered owner," as stated in the release.

After checking another possible address, they returned to their patrol units "found a female lying on the ground that was not present when the officers arrived," police say.

She was barefooted and required medical treatment, according to the release.

She was transported to the Hershey Medical Center, the release states. Bardach only suffered minor injuries, according to police.

"Bardach is facing multiple charges in connection with the completion of this crash investigation and will be charged via summons," the police release concluded.

