Central PA Rapist Re-Arrested For Megan's Law Violation: Police

A central Pennsylvania man who was convicted of rape six years ago has been arrested and charged for failing to comply with Megan's Law, according to a release by police.

Manzelle Lee Benitez, 27, of East Pennsboro was convicted for rape and other crimes committed against a woman at his Northfield Drive home in Aug. 2015, according to court documents.

The jury found him guilty of Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, all forcible and all felonies, and Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor, according to his court docket.

During the trial it was reveal that Benitez had strangled the woman and told her to “do what I say,” before he raped her, according to court documents.

Prior to serving his sentence he completed a background check and sex offender assessment, according to court documents.

Benitez was sentenced to serve a minimum of 11 years in prison and a maximum of 24 but for an undocumented reason, he was released early, according to court documents.

After he was released, he was asked to register his address but failed to report to the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a release by Northern Lancaster Regional police.

Benitez was charged with a violation of the PA Crimes Code 4915.2 (A)(2) Failure to Verify or Be Photographed-- which is a third degree felony, on Dec. 6, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing is pending, according to court dockets.

He was released from custody, according to prison records.

