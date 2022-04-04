Central PA Native Brandon Kuklentz Dies Suddenly In Philadelphia

Pennsylvania native Brandon M. Kuklentz died suddenly on Tuesday, March 29 after battling addiction, according to loved ones mourning his loss. He was 29 years old.

Formerly of Lehighton and Lancaster, Kuklentz died in Philadelphia, his obituary states.

Kuklentz was born in Bethlehem, but was a 2012 graduate of the Lehighton High School. He enjoyed wrestling while attending school, and recently worked as a machinist for the All American Threaded Products Co., Lancaster, his obit says.

He was also a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.

Kuklentz had struggled with addiction but had made it through treatment and made many friends in the process— many of those friends are sharing about their loss on social media.

He father, Jeffrey W. Kuklentz, launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help cover the cost of the funeral.

"My son Brandon who lost his battle to addiction early this morning," Kuklentz wrote on the page.

He raised $5,060 of a $5,000 goal, with the help of 72 donors in less than six days.

He is survived by his father and Stepmother, Stacey (Yurasits) Kuklentz of Lehighton; Stepfather, Frederick Miller, III; Paternal grandmother, Elizabeth (Billard) Kuklentz of Palmerton; Maternal grandmother, Kaye Beil all of Palmerton; as well as his Sisters, Katelyn wife of William Sloss, III of Albrightsville, Cassidy Yackanicz of Lehighton, Paige Wolbach of Palmerton; Brothers, Derek Kuklentz, Dakota Yackanicz, both of Lehighton. Niece, Ava Sloss; a large extended family and friends.

His funeral services were held at Miller Funeral Home in l Lehighton, at 11 a.m., Monday, Apr. 4 and he was buried at Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Township, according to his obituary.

Donations in his name can be made to Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission, 430 S. 7th Street, Lehighton, PA 18235.

If you still would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page, you can do so here.

Click here To read more of Brandon M. Kuklentz's obituary.

