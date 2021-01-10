Central PA Man Arrested After Wife Found Dead In Bathtub

A Lancaster County man has been charged after his wife was found dead in the bathtub of their Elizabethtown home, according to the district attorney’s office.

Christopher Alexander Mello, 39, of Elizabethtown, was arrested Friday morning by Elizabethtown Borough Police.

Elizabethtown Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West High Street on Sept. 30.

Mello’s father had called police after receiving a call from his son who was “acting crazy” and stated something about his wife being dead, according to Elizabethtown police.

Upon arrival police were able to hear someone sobbing and found Mello, and a teenaged boy carrying an infant.

The relationship between the juveniles and Mello is unclear.

Mello “indicated the victim was inside and officers found her in a second-story bathtub deceased,” the police said in a statement released on Friday.

The Lancaster County Deputy Coroner was called to the scene.

A visual exam determined a connection between the death and a domestic assault as the body “appeared to have two black eyes and a laceration on the nose without any blood emanating from it,” the coroner noted.

Mello admitted to Northwest Regional Police Department that he had engaged in “a physical altercation with the victim including punching her about the head and face and kicking her while she was on the ground. The defendant also stated he physically assaulted her the night prior,” according to the statement by police.

Mello has not been charged with homicide. For this incident he was charged with a “F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,” according to court documents.

He denied bail due to the nature of the charges and ongoing investigation of the incident.

Elizabethtown Borough Police and Lancaster County Detectives continue to investigate.

An autopsy will be performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Mello’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge

Randall L. Miller on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

This is the second domestic-related charge for the man in the past five months, according to court documents.

Mello was previously charged with Terroristic Threats for a separate incident occurring at the same residence in April.

It is unclear if the wife was also the victim in that case or if it involved any of the children in the home.

His next court appearance for the April incident is scheduled with Judge Howard F. Knisely in Courtroom 3 on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

