Celebration Of Life Honors Manheim Mom Julie Eberly

Jillian Pikora
Manheim Bethlehem Church where Julie Eberly's Celebration of Life will be held. Photo Credit: Google Maps and Julie Eberly's GoFundMe Page

The public has been invited to join friends and family at celebration of Julie Michelle Eberly's life following a deadly road rage attack last month in North Carolina.

Julie Eberly's family is having a celebration of her life on Friday, April 9 at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7 p.m., according to the funeral home.

Eberly, 47, of Manheim was shot dead in what police have called a “senseless act of road rage” on Interstate 95 around 11:30 a.m.on March 25 in Robeson County, NC.

After police double its reward to $20,000 on March 31 and the next day police arrested Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, NC.

Masks and social distancing required, more details about the event are available here. 

Her burial will be privately held at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, the family asks those who can afford it to contribute to the Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation to help others via the GoFundMe set up in her honor.

As of Friday, April 9, the fund had raised approximately $74,000.

Eberly is survived by her parents, two sistesrs, husband-- who was driving the day of the shooting--and their six children: Luis Luciano, Kristen Bitner, Shaun Bitner, Gabrielle Eberly, Gracie Eberly and Genna Eberly.  As well as a granddaughter and "her beloved fur babies, Finnley and Cali," according to her obituary. 

Online condolences for the family can be sent here.

