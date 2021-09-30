Car Tipping Pranksters Wanted By Police In Central PA

Do you have the strength to flip a car over?

Well one or more people Lancaster County do.

While most people were at a local fair, a car was rolled on its side on Wednesday night, according to New Holland police.

The car was parked in the 200 Block of Walnut Lane.

Police continue to investigate "this useless act of mischief," as they called it in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact New Holland police at 717-354-4646.

