Car Slams Into Lancaster Home, Parking In Living Room (Photos)

A car crashed into a Lancaster home Thursday afternoon, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department.

A 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser crashed into the carriage house of the Colonial Apartments at 1010 Columbia Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

The cruiser slammed through the entire first floor of the home, which was being used as converted living space.

Firefighters Gene Gallagher and Devin Ashba quickly extricated the driver through the passenger side door to awaiting Lancaster EMS medics who removed them through the home’s side entrance.

The collapse team deemed the building safe to enter.

Crews remained on the scene until Cockers Towing of Elizabethtown removed the vehicle from the home at 6:16 p.m.

Firefighters gathered valuable personal belongings for the resident before returning to service.

Manheim Township Police crash team are investigating the cause of the accident.

The cost of the damage is unknown.

