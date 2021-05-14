Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Car Slams Into Lancaster Home, Parking In Living Room (Photos)

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
A 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The fire department's collapse crew assessing the home a 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser was pulled out of in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser being pulled out of the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser being pulled out of the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD
The home a 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser was pulled out of in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp FD
The 2006 Chrysler RT Cruiser being pulled out of the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Lancaster Twp. FD

A car crashed into a Lancaster home Thursday afternoon, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department.

A 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser crashed into the carriage house of the Colonial Apartments at 1010 Columbia Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

The cruiser slammed through the entire first floor of the home, which was being used as converted living space.

Firefighters Gene Gallagher and Devin Ashba quickly extricated the driver through the passenger side door to awaiting Lancaster EMS medics who removed them through the home’s side entrance.

The collapse team deemed the building safe to enter.

Crews remained on the scene until Cockers Towing of Elizabethtown removed the vehicle from the home at 6:16 p.m.

Firefighters gathered valuable personal belongings for the resident before returning to service.

Manheim Township Police crash team are investigating the cause of the accident.

The cost of the damage is unknown.

