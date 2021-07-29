Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

News

Car Leaves Rt. 222, Drives Into Woods In Lancaster, Slowing Traffic For Hours

Jillian Pikora
Albina Ahiskali's car in the woods in West Earl Township off Route 222 northbound.
Albina Ahiskali's car in the woods in West Earl Township off Route 222 northbound. Photo Credit: West Earl police

A car left Route 222 northbound and travelled into a wooded area in Lancaster County.

West Earl Township Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash off the roadway into the woods at MM 36.8 on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a 2014 Acura was in the woods.

The scene investigation and witness statements found that the Acura had been traveling northbound when it had drifted off the roadway, according to police.

Investigating officers believe the driver may have overcorrected which caused the vehicle to be propelled across both lanes of travel, onto the the grassy shoulder were the vehicle flipped and landed on its roof.

The vehicle landed approximately 60 yards from the point where it had left the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, Albina Ahiskali, 31, of Lancaster, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with minor injuries.

Route 222 Northbound was reduced to one lane during the investigation and the removal of the vehicle, which was just over two hours.

West Earl Police thank the following agencies for their assistance; West Earl Fire Department, Rothsville Ambulance, and Wellspan Medics.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

