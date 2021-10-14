Car Drives Into Central PA House Causing Massive Fire, Authorities Say

A car drove into a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday night causing a massive house fire, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews were called to a motor vehicle into a home at the corner of Cocalico Road and West Route 897 in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County around 7:15 p.m., according to dispatchers.

As crews arrived to the scene, the entire home was engulfed inflames and crews requested support for heavy fire showing, as heard on the radio scanners.

Route 897 was closed at Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township, according to dispatch.

One person has been transported from the scene to an area hospital, dispatchers said.

It is unknown if the person transported was the driver or someone in the house, as it is unclear if anyone was in the house at the time of the crash.

The coroner has not been called to the scene, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

