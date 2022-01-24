Car Coated With Maple Syrup In Pennsylvania

You can smother many things with sweet maple syrup, but a car is not one of those things.

A homeowner who lives in the first block of North Spruce Street discovered the sweet aroma of a grade A or B maple prank on Friday, according to Lititz borough of police.

The homeowner contacted police after someone poured maple syrup onto the windshield and hood of their vehicle while it was parked along the street Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the police.

There was no word on the type of vehicle or maple syrup used in this incident.

No tall stacks of flapjacks were involved in this crime.

If you spot the literally sticky criminals contact police at 717-626-6393 or email at Tips@LititzPD.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.