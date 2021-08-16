Boyfriend Shoots Girlfriend, 20, In Hip, Police In Lancaster County Say

A man who mishandled a gun and shot his girlfriend on Saturday has been arrested, according to Columbia Borough police.

Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to a shooting at 410 Locust Street just after 7 p.m.

Hailey Jean Brown, 20, was found by police lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her left hip.

Her boyfriend, Alexander Lewis Heaps, 26, admitted to mishandling his legally purchased semi automatic handgun and accidentally shooting Brown.

Police recovered the gun, a 9mm Smith and Wesson.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived to treat Brown and transport her to Lancaster General Hospital.

Brown underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition.

Heaps was charged with the following:

Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 Counts)

He was held in the Lancaster County Prison and released on Monday on $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

