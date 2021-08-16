Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Boyfriend Shoots Girlfriend, 20, In Hip, Police In Lancaster County Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Columbia police vehicle.
Columbia police vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook- Columbia police

A man who mishandled a gun and shot his girlfriend on Saturday has been arrested, according to Columbia Borough police.

Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to a shooting at 410 Locust Street just after 7 p.m.

Hailey Jean Brown, 20, was found by police lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her left hip. 

Her boyfriend, Alexander Lewis Heaps, 26, admitted to mishandling his legally purchased semi automatic handgun and accidentally shooting Brown.

Police recovered the gun, a 9mm Smith and Wesson.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived to treat Brown and transport her to Lancaster General Hospital. 

Brown underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition. 

Heaps was charged with the following:

  • Simple Assault
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 Counts)

He was held in the Lancaster County Prison and released on Monday on $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.