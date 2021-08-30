Boy, 5, Drowns In Susquehanna River In Lancaster County

A 5-year-old boy has been pronounced dead by the Lancaster County Coroner four hours after he went missing along the Susquehanna River on Sunday.

A search for the boy was launched in the area of the Falmouth boat access in Bainbridge on Sunday afternoon after the boy’s mother contacted local police.

The boy fell into the river prior to the mother’s call, as she told police.

After a search by boat, helicopter and along the shore, the boy was found in the area he was last seen playing.

The cause of death was fresh water drowning and the manner was ruled accidental on Monday, by the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.