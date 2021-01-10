Contact Us
Boy, 15, Missing For Over 1 Week From Central PA Home

Jillian Pikora
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township Police

A Lancaster County teenage boy has been missing for over a week, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Michael Jackson, 15, of East Lampeter Township was last seen by family members on Sept. 19.

He had been dropped off at a friend's house on Old Philadelphia Pike and never returned home.

Jackson is known to have friends in East Lampeter, Leola, Millersville, Manheim Township and Lancaster City.

Police do not believe the disappearance “to be a result of criminal activity at this time,” they aid in a statement released on Friday.

Authorities are concerned for the teens welfare.

He is thought to be traveling between locations by bicycle.

He has been entered in the ichael has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing and unidentified persons files.

Anyone who may be knowingly assisting Michael without contacting authorities may be in violation of PA statute Title 18 section 2904, Interference with the Custody of Children, according to police.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael is urged to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676 the reference ID is 2109023530 - 22.

