Bomb Threat Made To Office of Pennsylvania District Judge

A state judge's office was evacuated after a bomb threat was made on Wednesday morning, say police.

Magisterial District Judge Russell’s staff received a threat by phone to his office at 609 East Main Street around 9:25 a.m., according to Ephrata Borough police.

The building houses both the MDJ office and The Shopping News-- both were evacuated.

Police cleared the building with the assistance of a Lancaster City Police explosive detection K-9.

The building was reoccupied at 1:00 p.m.

There's no word on any suspects, motives or arrests.

