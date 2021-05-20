Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
News

Bomb Threat Made To Office of Pennsylvania District Judge

Jillian Pikora
Magisterial District Judge Russell’s office at 609 East Main Street
Magisterial District Judge Russell’s office at 609 East Main Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A state judge's office was evacuated after a bomb threat was made on Wednesday morning, say police.

Magisterial District Judge Russell’s staff received a threat by phone to his office at 609 East Main Street around 9:25 a.m., according to Ephrata Borough police.

The building houses both the MDJ office and The Shopping News-- both were evacuated.

Police cleared the building with the assistance of a Lancaster City Police explosive detection K-9.

The building was reoccupied at 1:00 p.m.

There's no word on any suspects, motives or arrests.

