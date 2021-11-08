Body Found In Lancaster Street Being Investigated As Suspicious Death

A body found on a Lancaster street on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to city police.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to do a welfare check in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street just before 9 a.m.

Officers discovered a body while checking the location.

Detectives from the Bureau's Criminal Investigative Division responded to the scene to gather evidence and speak with persons in the neighborhood.

Detectives remained on the scene for many hours and traffic was diverted from the area through the afternoon.

The death is considered suspicious, say police.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

